(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers received multiple reports of shots fired on Wednesday, April 18.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday, around 8:54 p.m., officers were called to Memorial Park Skate Park at 1707 East Pikes Peak Avenue about multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers were not able to locate any victims at the time but found evidence of shots being fired.

CSPD initiated an investigation then later at 12:22 a.m. on Thursday, April 19, CSPD got a call for service indicating that a victim had transported himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

CSPD is investigating the incident, they ask anyone with information or who is a witness to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.