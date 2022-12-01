(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide that happened Tuesday evening on Nov. 22 near the Vista Peak apartments.

Officers found 30-year-old Carlos Enrique Diaz-Valdes dead at the scene when they responded to 911 calls regarding a shooting at approximately 6:20 p.m. near the 1200 block of Potter Drive.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, CSPD obtained an arrest warrant for the alleged suspect, 30-year-old Raciel Rojas-Vazquez, for charges of First-Degree Murder. Rojas-Vazquez was arrested in Laredo, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 30 by officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation, anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip line at (719) 634-7867.