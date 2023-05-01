(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking information about a shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 29 at around 7:13 p.m.

According to CSPD, at around 7:13 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue about a shooting. Officers found the body of a man who had a gunshot wound on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

Detectives are investigating and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.