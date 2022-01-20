Shooting under investigation near Bott Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting which took place near Bott Park in Colorado Springs, Colo. is currently under investigation by local law enforcement.

UPDATE: The incident took place just before 1:30 p.m. with officers being dispatched to the intersection of 25th Street and Howbert Street.



An adult male with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and was taken to an area hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. The severity of the injuries is unknown, and no other victims have been located at this time.



Law enforcement is now searching for multiple suspects while attempting to learn more.



Anyone who saw anything regarding the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The following are pictures taken at the scene:

Courtesy of Joe Swanson.

Courtesy of Joe Swanson.

Courtesy of Joe Swanson.

This is a developing story, and FOX21 News is at the scene learning more. This story will be updated.