(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries early Saturday morning on April 22.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers were called to a shooting that occurred in a parking lot located in the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard.

A single gunshot was heard by witnesses. A 37-year-old man was transported to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to CSPD.

The suspect was identified but not located. Police said the investigation is ongoing.