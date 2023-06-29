(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A shooting in the evening hours of Wednesday, June 28 on Pueblo’s west side is being investigated as a homicide by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said on Wednesday at around 8:19 p.m., officers were called to the area of Lambert Avenue and West 17th Street about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man lying dead on the ground, who appeared to have been shot.

Detectives are investigating and PPD said no suspect has been taken into custody at this time. This is the 12th homicide in Pueblo in 2023.