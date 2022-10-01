(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When officers searched the area, they could not locate the victim at the time.

A second 911 call reported a victim of a shooting a short time after near the 6100 block of Mustang Meadow Point. Officers found a silver Nissan that matched the description of the vehicle from the first call.

While on scene, officers rendered medical aid to the victim who had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later transported to a hospital.

The victim was unable to provide officers with suspect information. The investigation is active and ongoing.