Shooting near Klix Arcade leaves man with serious injuries

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting near the Klix Arcade on Sunday, April 23.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dez Rowe

CSPD said the shooting occurred in a parking lot near the strip mall off South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. A single gunshot was reported by witnesses in the area, said CSPD.

Arriving officers found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries who was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



Police said the investigation is ongoing as they continue to search for the suspect.