Shooting near Klix Arcade leaves man with serious injuries

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting near the Klix Arcade on Sunday, April 23.
CSPD said the shooting occurred in a parking lot near the strip mall off South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. A single gunshot was reported by witnesses in the area, said CSPD.
Arriving officers found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries who was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing as they continue to search for the suspect.