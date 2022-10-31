(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday, Oct. 30, in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

According to CSPD at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, in response to reports of a shooting officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, located just north of the intersection of E. Fountain Blvd and Chelton Rd.

CSPD said an unknown make and model vehicle drove by and fired several shots toward a building, hitting two different rooms. No one was injured and currently, CSPD said they have no suspect information available, CSPD is investigating the incident.