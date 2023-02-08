(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man following a shooting that injured a person on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

CSPD officers responded to Golden Aces located at 2493 South Academy Boulevard to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect later identified as 38-year-old Dennis Smith was arrested on Feb. 7. Smith is currently being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for Attempted Murder and First-Degree Assault.

According to CSPD, another individual with Smith was also taken into custody on unrelated warrants.