(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County.

Credit: Dez Rowe

They said one victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated.

EPSO said at this time there is no known threat to the community at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.