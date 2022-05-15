COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Rampart Park to investigate a shooting, Saturday night.

At 10:30 p.m. officers arrived on scene and found a dead woman in Rampart Park located on 8270 Lexington Drive.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. As of now, the CSPD Violent Crimes Section Homicide/Assault Unit is investigating this case as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and additional information will be released.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.