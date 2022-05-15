FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) was called to a shooting in front of Kum & Go located at 8050 Fountain Mesa Road at 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a hospital by the Fountain Fire Department.

Detectives have determined that occupants of at least two separate vehicles were involved in the shooting. At this time, it is unknown if the occupants of the two vehicles were shooting at each other. One involved vehicle remained on scene and any other involved vehicles left the scene before officers arrived, according to FPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. FPD says there is no apparent threat to the public and believe all involved parties are accounted for.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 382-4264. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).