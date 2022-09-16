COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in downtown Colorado Springs.

CSPD reports that Friday morning there was a shooting in the 300 block of East Platte Avenue, which is between North Weber Street and Wahsatch Avenue, near Palmer High School.

According to CSPD, one man was shot, and officers said his injury is non-life-threatening. The suspect has also been detained by officers, and the investigation is ongoing.