Shooting in Denver injures 3

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are investigating a shooting that injured three people around 4 in the morning on Sunday.

Denver officers responded to East Girard Avenue and South Florence Street at 4:11 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

One victim was transported from the scene to the hospital by ambulance, and the other two victims transported themselves to the hospital.

Police say the condition of the victims is unknown at this time.