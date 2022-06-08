COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Burton Way and Beverly St. that resulted in the death of a man on Jun 1.

Just before 1 a.m., CSPD was called to St. Francis Hospital at 6001 East Woodmen Road regarding a victim with a gunshot wound seeking treatment. The victim later died from his injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Hoani Bartlett, of Castle Rock, Colorado.

Bartlett’s death has been ruled a homicide.

His death is the 23rd homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time in 2021, CSPD investigated 19 homicides.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.