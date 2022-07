COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police and emergency crews are responding to a shooting at the Incline Apartments off of Fillmore and I-25.

Officers on scene said two people were shot, their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Incline Apartments are located at 3125 Sinton Road, near the I-25/Fillmore interchange.

Police presence in the area remains heavy as of this writing (10:21 p.m.), residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.