COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

At approximately 10:21 p.m. on August 27, officers heard multiple gunshots near a Loaf ‘N Jug located at 5375 Airport Road. Soon after, CSPD received calls regarding a shooting at the suspected Loaf ‘N Jug.

When police arrived, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical intervention was performed on the victim until paramedics arrived, said CSPD.

According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

CSPD continues to investigate the shooting. No suspect information is available at this time.