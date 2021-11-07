Shooter fires into Colorado Springs restaurant; suspect on the loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Patrons at a Colorado Springs restaurant became witnesses of a shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 1000 block of Space Center Drive about a fight that escalated into a shooting.

Witnesses told police it started when a group of six people inside the restaurant confronted another man who was also inside the eatery. The victim was physically assaulted by members of the group before they left the restaurant.

Soon after leaving, a Hispanic male from the group came back, stood in the parking lot, and fired at least five rounds from a 9mm pistol inside the restaurant where the victim was seated.

The suspect then got into a car and left the scene.

No injuries were reported by restaurant patrons or the victim. The suspect and members of the group have not been identified at this time.

Police have not revealed which restaurant was involved in the shooting. However, there is a 24-hour Waffle House and a 24-hour Carl’s Jr. in the area that the shooting happened.