Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance finding missing woman and children

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with the disappearance of Tanya Bebb, age 33.

Bebb is a 33 year old white female, hazel eyes, 5’7″ and 230 pounds with dark brown shoulder length hair. She is with her 2 children, both boys, ages 3 and 10.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

She disappeared on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the 4000 block of North Curtis Road in unincorporated El Paso County. She left the residence in a red colored sedan with a Hispanic male reported to go by the name “Michael”.

He is described as being dark skinned and has a goatee. She told her family she was going to get something to eat with a friend and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was reported missing to the CSPD on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.



If anyone has information concerning Ms. Bebb or her whereabouts, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.



No piece of information should be considered too small or insignificant and could be critical to solving this case.