Sheriff’s Office negotiators secure peaceful surrender of barricaded man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Tuesday, Dec. 7, around 8:30 p.m., an adult resident in the 2200 block of Bison Drive in unincorporated El Paso County reported a man who was restrained from both contacting her and from being at her home was inside.

She said she left the residence and was afraid to return to her home. The suspect was identified as Maxwell Harrell.

Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division deputies contacted the suspect at the home. Harrell threatened to shoot them if they did not leave.

An arrest warrant was obtained to take Maxwell into custody for Felony and Misdemeanor charges related to this incident. Based on his threats and the information he was possibly armed, the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group was summoned to the scene.

The TSG is comprised of the SWAT team, SWAT K9s, Crisis Negotiators, Tactical Dispatchers, members of the Bomb Squad, and tactical medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Over the next several hours, TSG negotiators and a Patrol Division deputy established an initial line of communication with the suspect, stayed in contact with him and secured his surrender. No one was injured during this incident.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrell was later booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, Restraining Order Violation and Criminal Tampering.