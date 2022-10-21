FRIDAY 10/21/22 9:50 a.m.

EPSO said that Tevis has been found safe.

FRIDAY 10/21/22 9:28 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a teenager who is missing from her home in the 400 block of Sinton Avenue near I-25 and South Academy Boulevard.

Reagan Tevis, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Reagan Tevis, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

According to EPSO, 13-year-old Reagan Tevis is missing from her home. EPSO said that she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

EPSO said that she attends school in the 900 block of East Cache La Poudre street between North Nevada Avenue and North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

EPSO asks if you see her call (719) 390-5555.