(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released the county’s crime statistics from 2022 to 2023, showing a drastic drop in the number of crimes that have occurred.

The overall count of crimes changed from 192 to 96 from 2022 to 2023, according to CCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office released a table showing the drop in crime including; damage of private property crimes which dropped from 23 to six, fraud crimes dropped from 17 to six, and burglary crimes dropped from eight to four, just to name a few.

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff’s Office

“The deputies and posse have done tremendous work over the past nine months,” wrote CCSO. “You should have been seeing them more while on community patrols in the two towns as well as on all county roads.”

CCSO said it has arrested fewer people this year, but combined are spending more days in jail than in the previous year.