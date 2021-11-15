Sheriff’s Office conducting fire investigation on Howard Street in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.– On Tuesday, Nov. 9, around 4:37 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire. Neighbors observed flames exiting a home located in the 6800 block of Howard Street.

A neighbor, an off-duty firefighter, attempted entry into the house but was forced out due to the heat. Green Mountain Falls Fire Department and the Green Mountain Falls Marshall responded to the call.



Firefighters discovered a deceased body inside the residence, requiring the assistance of the El Paso County Investigations Division.

The Pikes Peak Regional Fire Investigations Unit led the investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

After conducting a field examination, the Pikes Peak Regional Fire Investigations Unit have found no indication that this fire was intentionally set, leading investigators to believe it to be accidental in nature.



The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 77 year-old Kat Bridenbaker. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Kat Bridenbaker.