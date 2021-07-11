Sheridan police looking for 3-year-old boy and grandfather who went fishing and never returned

Nathaniel Janson and George Crihfield were reported missing on July 11, 2021. (Photo credit: Sheridan Police Department)

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) – Sheridan police are searching for a little boy who is with his grandfather driving a black Chrysler Concorde. They reportedly went fishing on Friday and never returned.

Police are hoping to find 3-year-old Nathaniel Janson, who was with 63-year-old George Crihfield. They were last seen Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of West Milan Avenue in Sheridan.

According to the Sheridan Police Department, Crihfield is Janson’s grandfather.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Nathaniel is 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with blonde hair. George is 5-foot-9 with gray/brown hair.

Nathaniel was last seen wearing a white shirt, and red, white and blue swim trunks with sharks on them. George was last seen wearing a blue shirt, cut-off jean shorts and glasses.

George is driving a 1999 black Chrysler Concorde with Colorado license plate XOS565. The vehicle has a white scuff of damage and one window taped.

If you see them, call 911 or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2011.