EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has lifted a Shelter in Place around the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Drive in Cimarron Hills.

Earlier, EPSOasked everyone within a quarter mile of that area to shelter in place and all others to stay out of the area.

Two schools in the area: Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle, were placed on precautionary lockouts, but those have been lifted as well.

This article will be updated.