(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was taken into custody after reports of a domestic disturbance Friday evening, June 23, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Austin Hogue was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on multiple charges, including Felony Menacing, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Criminal Mischief, Child Abuse, and Driving Under the Influence, per CSPD.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Lenmar Drive. During an investigation, officers developed probable cause to charge Hogue with domestic violence-related offenses.

While in pursuit of Hogue, the suspect told officers he was armed and would shoot police if they attempted to apprehend him. CSPD said officers rescued the victim and her children before locating Hogue in his vehicle at the same apartment complex.

An hour later at around 11:13 p.m., homes in the area were ordered to shelter in place because of the violent nature of Hogue’s threats and the potential for injury to uninvolved community members, stated CSPD.

Law enforcement contained Hogue in the 800 block of Musket Drive where he was repeatedly noncompliant with officers, per CSPD. Police deployed “less lethal tools,” to bring Hogue into custody with no injuries to those involved.