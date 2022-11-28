(WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) briefly had residents in a quarter-mile radius of Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street in the Security-Widefield area stay indoors and for all others to stay away while deputies searched for a wanted man.

EPSO tweeted out around 8:30 a.m. about the shelter in place while deputies searched for a wanted man who was on foot and going from yard to yard trying to evade capture from EPSO deputies.

About 30 minutes later EPSO tweeted that they had captured the alleged suspect with the assistance of the Fountain Police Department.