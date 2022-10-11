(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At around noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) tweeted about heavy law enforcement activity at 8160 Piute Road, the Cheyenne Mountain Estates trailer park.

EPSO said that all people who live within a quarter-mile radius were to stay inside and away from windows and exterior walls, and anyone not in the area was to stay away.

About 15 minutes later, EPSO tweeted out an all-clear, that the shelter in place was lifted and that some law enforcement would remain in the area.

EPSO tweeted that the shelter in place was due to the EPSO’s Tactical Support Group securing a home in the area on behalf of the Colorado Springs Police Department for an active investigation.