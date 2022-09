FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A shelter-in-place alert was sent out to residents in a neighborhood in Fountain due to police activity in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Fountain Government, the affected area is near Fountain Mesa Road and Autumn Place.

Residents who received the alert should lock their doors and remain inside until an all-clear is issued. Police ask everyone else to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.