(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has announced a suspect has been taken into custody in the shelter in place.

People living in the neighborhood are able to return to normal and should soon see law enforcement leaving the area.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has announced a Shelter in Place has been issued for a neighborhood just south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

People living on Villager Drive received a notification daround 5:06 p.m. to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area until they resolve the situation.

