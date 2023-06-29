Courtesy: CSPD, Photo is of George Terry Aragon, a Sexually Violent Predator who moved to an address in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that 66-year-old George Terry Aragon, a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP), has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, Aragon’s criminal history shows that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust in 2012 out of Pueblo County, 1st Degree Sexual Assault in 1995 out of Denver County, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2009 out of Denver County.

Police said Aragon is registered at 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs, which is the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5’2″, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CSPD has made a community notification as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Aragon’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Aragon’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

CSPD said it will “make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Aragon registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.”

Aragon is one of 21 Sexually Violent Predators currently registered with CSPD who resides in the community. CSPD said it takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about Aragon and this Community Notification process can contact the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719) 444-7672.