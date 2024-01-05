(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is informing the community that a sexually violent predator has changed his address in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said 53-year-old Michael Raymond Graham had changed his address to being registered as homeless at 5 West Las Vegas Street. Graham is described as a white man, 5’7″, 207 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. According to CSPD, Graham’s criminal history shows that he was convicted of:

Criminal Attempt – Sexual Assault on a Child in Mesa County in 2017

Sexual Assault on a Child-Position of Trust and Third-Degree Sexual Assault in Arapahoe County in 1990

Criminal Attempt-Sexual Assault on a Child in Mesa County in 1989

CSPD has made a community notification as required by law and undertaken the following tasks:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Graham’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Graham’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

Graham is one of 19 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with CSPD who reside in this community. CSPD said it takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that citizens remain safe and aware.