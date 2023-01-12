(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community that a sexually violent predator has moved to a new address in the area as of Thursday, Jan. 12.

Cole Cameron Ubert, 28, is now registered at 3033 E Platte Avenue #210 in Colorado Springs. He is a White man, 5’9” tall, 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ubert’s history reveals that he was convicted of the following charges in El Paso County:

2017 – Sexual Assault – Submit Force/Threat

2017 – Sexual Exploitation of a Child

2017 – Attempted Sexual Assault on a child

2017 – Sexual Assault Overcome Victim’s Will

Ubert is one of 23 Sexually Violent Predators currently registered with CSPD who reside in this community, according to CSPD.

The police department says it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such. CSPD takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner so that citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this Sexually Violent Predator and the Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719) 444-7672.