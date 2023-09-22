(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that a Sexually Violent Predator has changed his address in the Colorado Springs area as of Friday, Sept. 22.

CSPD said Cole Cameron Ubert has moved to 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs. Ubert is described as a white man, 5’9″, 190lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ubert was convicted of the following charges in 2017:

Sexual Assault – Submit Force/Threat

Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Attempted Sexual Assault on a child

Sexual Assault Overcome Victim’s Will

CSPD takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that citizens remain safe and aware. CSPD will also make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Ubert registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Ubert is one of 22 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with CSPD who reside in the community. CSPD has made a “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Ubert’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Ubert’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.