(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community that a sexually violent predator has moved to a new address in the area as of Thursday, Dec. 29.

Charles William Swift, 57, has moved to 3033 East Platte Avenue #303 in Colorado Springs. He is a White man, 6’02” tall, 195 lbs, with gray hair and green eyes.

Swift’s history reveals that he was convicted of the following charges in El Paso County:

2000 – First Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force

1997 – Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana

1994 – Possession of Paraphernalia

1994 – Possession/Sale-Schedule One Controlled Substance

1991 – Theft

1988 – Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device

Swift is one of 22 Sexually Violent Predators currently registered with CSPD who reside in this community, according to CSPD.

The police department says it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such. CSPD takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner so that citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this Sexually Violent Predator and the Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719) 444-7672.