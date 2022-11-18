(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) has arrested a Colorado Springs man after a cyber tip led detectives to the alleged suspect’s home.

ICAC unit consists of detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, and Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations.

In October 2022, ICAC received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), in reference to a person uploading child sexual abuse material via email. The cyber tip was linked to a previous cyber tip from 2021 based on the same email address.

On Nov. 17 a search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive near North Murray Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. The man living there was identified as, 46-year-old Matthew Sharb, who was arrested for alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Matthew Sharb, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

ICAC said NCMEC’s CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. The public and electronic service providers can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, child sexual molestation, child sexual abuse material, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet.

Report Child Sexual Exploitation at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at report.cybertip.org