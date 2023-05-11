(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said multiple intersections are dark due to power outages in the area.

According to the Colorado Springs Traffic Twitter, multiple intersections have dark traffic lights due to power outages. The intersections listed are:

South Powers Boulevard at East Fountain Boulevard

North Powers Boulevard at Barnes Road

Colorado Springs Traffic said to treat any intersection with dark traffic lights as a four-way stop and to use extra caution on wet roadways.