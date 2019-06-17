Several gravestones vandalized at local cemetery

Several gravestones at the Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs were vandalized over the weekend. Around 10 tombstones were spray painted with red paint.

“It’s heartbreaking knowing people are so disrespectful,” said one woman, who went to visit her family today.

The headstones that were vandalized are located towards the back of the cemetery. One tree was also spray painted.

The cemetery was founded back in the late 1800s and the gates to enter are always closed before dark. We have reached out to the cemetery for information or a comment but haven’t heard back.

If you have any information on who may have vandalized these gravestones please contact Colorado Springs Police.