Several Colorado law enforcement agencies searching for missing 18-year-old

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are searching for an 18-year-old who went missing earlier this month.

Robert Frazier, 18, went missing on July 5 in Jefferson County. His family and authorities are concerned for his welfare due to medical issues.

Confirmed sightings have been in Pine Junction and Jefferson Corner outside of Buena Vista.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Robert was last seen on July 6, hitchhiking near Pine Junction outside of Bailey in foothills west of Denver.

Photo courtesy of Adriana Frazier

Robert’s mother, Adriana Frazier, later told police she received a tip her son may have been hitchhiking on Highway 50 south of Delta toward Montrose.

Adriana has also received several reports from witnesses saying they have seen Robert at various gas stations around Colorado.

His family has reason to believe he may be heading toward West Colorado and may be suffering from a mental health crisis. His mother describes him as very gentle, loving, and kind.

Robert is 5’9″ tall, approximately 140 pounds, and very thin. He has light, brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Robert or know where he is, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015. You may also call his mother Adriana at 303-956-7651.