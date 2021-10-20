Several cars damaged after multi-vehicle crash at intersection of Stetson Hills and Powers

UPDATE: According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), power is out in the area and multiple lanes of traffic have been closed.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a multi vehicle accident at Powers/Stetson Hills. Power is out in the area as well as multiple lanes of traffic are closed. pic.twitter.com/jtaok5fSG9 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 20, 2021

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several cars have been damaged following a multi-vehicle car crash involving a large dump truck-type vehicle.

It happened around 12:25 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and N Powers Boulevard.

According to a witness at the scene, a total of five vehicles, including the large truck, were damaged. Debris littered the road.

The crash also caused a small brush fire that, at last report, had been extinguished. A power pole was also hit, sending its wires into the road.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the scene.

No word on injuries at this time.