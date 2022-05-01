CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo – The Seven Peaks Music Festival is moving from Chaffee County to neighboring Saugche County this year.

The 3-day country music and camping festival made its debut in 2018 in Buena Vista and returned for a second year in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, no festival took place in 2020. Then in 2021, it was canceled due to capacity restrictions in place by local health officials.

This year the festival is moving to Villa Grove in Saguache County. Dierks Bentley and Morgan Wallen will headline the Sept. 2 – 4th event.

“I can’t overstate how much it means to be able to say that Seven Peaks is officially coming back,” shared Bentley. “We’re excited to have found the perfect new location for the festival in Villa Grove. We love Colorado, and it was important to us to find a home for this special event that encompasses all the magic of the state’s beauty. I can’t wait to share what we have planned for this year’s festival in the coming days.”

According to Live Nation, the festival organizers, people previously traveled from 49 states and as far as Australia to see the festival.