(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Seven Harrier puppies found in a box taped shut are now ready for adoption as of Saturday, June 3, per the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

Courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

The box was covered in feces, according to the good Samaritan who found them. HSPPR said the “poor” puppies were underweight, dirty and incredibly stinky.

“Besides being little stinkers, they are all healthy 13-week-old puppies, and we are glad someone noticed they needed help and kindly brought them to HSPPR for a second chance,” stated HSPPR.

The puppies have been behaviorally and medically cleared for adoption and are ready to find their new homes, said HSPRR.

“The best way to adopt? Come down to the Colorado Springs shelter and see who is available in person!” said HSPPR.

