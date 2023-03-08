(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor has announced Seven Falls will open for its 140th anniversary on Friday, March 17.

Beginning on Friday, Seven Falls will be open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with additional days and times added throughout the season. The Broadmoor said on April 2 season passes will be made available for $110 for adults, $70 for children, and $90 for military and seniors. The season pass allows for earlier access to the park from May 15 through September 15.

Along with the park, Seven Falls’ restaurant 1858 will reopen on April 7. The Broadmoor said it plans to host anniversary celebrations which will be announced throughout the season.