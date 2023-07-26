(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A service technician suffered minor injuries during an attempted ATM robbery on Tuesday, July 25, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday at around 9:40 a.m., police received reports of an aggravated robbery near an ATM located in the 2800 block of New Center Point near Constitution Avenue. Officers and Detectives arrived on the scene and learned multiple unknown suspects attempted to rob a service technician.

The victim received minor injuries during the robbery and police said no money was taken by the suspects who left the area and are unidentified.