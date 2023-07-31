(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) announced it has partnered with a non-profit to provide peace of mind to families in Cañon City.

CCPD said its partnership with Project Lifesaver will provide a new service to give peace of mind to families with a family member diagnosed with a medical condition, such as dementia or severe autism that contributes to that family member wandering.

According to CCPD, specially designed wristbands are provided to family members, and if a family member with a wristband goes missing, trained CCPD personnel can use a receiver to quickly locate and safely return the family member.

CCPD said the service is free to those in Cañon City but the supply is limited.

CCPD is pursuing a grant to acquire additional wristbands. People interested in supporting this program can make a donation to CCPD in support of Project Lifesaver at CCPD, and the funds will go toward funding the wristband program.