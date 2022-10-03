UPDATE: MONDAY 10/3/2022 9:24 p.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers first responded to the crash at S. Nevada Ave. and Mill St. at around 8:00 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found two cars, both upside down, in the northbound lanes of S. Nevada. Two adults and a juvenile were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
Both directions of S. Nevada Ave. are closed between East Las Vegas and East Las Animas Streets while an investigation is conducted.
UPDATE: MONDAY 10/3/2022 8:45 p.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD confirmed to FOX21 that three people were taken to the hospital for critical injuries suffered in the crash.
Lane closures are in effect on South Nevada Avenue.
ORIGINAL STORY: Serious rollover crash at S. Nevada and Mill St., alternate routes advised
MONDAY 10/3/2022 8:32 p.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a serious rollover crash south of downtown.
CSFD posted about the accident just before 8:30 p.m. on Twitter, and advised drivers to avoid the area.
CSFD said everyone involved in the crash had to be transported to the hospital.