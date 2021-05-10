Serious crash shutsdown EB and WB lanes on Constitution Avenue Monday evening

Constitution is shut down between Oro Blanco & Brady Rd for a major crash. / FOX21 Photojournalist Ray Harless

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Constitution Avenue is shut down between Villa Loma Drive and Oro Blanco Road for a major crash.

Constitution is shut down between Villa Loma & Oro Blanco for a major crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 10, 2021

On Monday evening, CSPD tweeted just after 5:30 p.m. about a serious injury traffic accident that closed eastbound and westbound lanes on Constitution Avenue.

Eastbound traffic lanes on Constitution Ave are closed at Oro Blanco Rd. Westbound traffic lanes on Constitution Ave are closed at Brady Rd. MCT responding to conduct investigation.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 10, 2021

According to police, a passenger was thrown from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

The Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to the scene. Police ask that you avoid the area and to please be patient, as you may expect delays.

Constitution Ave is closed between Oro Blanco Rd and Brady Rd due to a serious injury traffic accident. Closures will be lengthy. Please avoid the area and expect delays.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 10, 2021

FOX21 has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated.