Serious crash shutsdown EB and WB lanes on Constitution Avenue Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Constitution Avenue is shut down between Villa Loma Drive and Oro Blanco Road for a major crash.
On Monday evening, CSPD tweeted just after 5:30 p.m. about a serious injury traffic accident that closed eastbound and westbound lanes on Constitution Avenue.
According to police, a passenger was thrown from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
The Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to the scene. Police ask that you avoid the area and to please be patient, as you may expect delays.
