UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8/2/2023 2 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department reports that I-25 northbound at Pueblo Boulevard is open to all traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash on I-25 at Pueblo Blvd. closes interstate

WEDNESDAY 8/2/2023 11:50 a.m.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported that I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a serious crash.

PPD wrote at around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 that police were on the scene of a serious crash on northbound I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard in southern Pueblo. PPD said the interstate was closed and northbound traffic was being diverted off I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard.

Police said businesses east of I-25 and south of Pueblo Boulevard were still accessible while travelers going north can get back on I-25 at Indiana Avenue. Police do not know when I-25 will reopen.