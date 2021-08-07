Series of shootings overnight in Denver kills 2, critically injures 4

DENVER (KDVR) – A series of eight separate shootings overnight Friday and into Saturday morning in Denver killed two people and critically injured four.

The first of the shootings happened in the area of Colfax and Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Denver police responded on reports of a shooting and found three individuals shot and were then transported to the hospital.

One of the three shooting victims did not survive. A second victim is in critical condition, and the third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect(s).

UPDATE: One of the three shooting victims in the area of Colfax/Broadway has been pronounced deceased. A 2nd victim is in critical condition & a 3rd victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Circumstances and suspect info remain under investigation. https://t.co/VNn4as79V3 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021

The second of the shootings happened near Coors Field in the area of Blake and 22nd Streets, where two people were shot. One male shooting victim was eventually pronounced deceased. The second adult male shooting victim remains in critical condition.

Denver police say they are investigating.

UPDATE: One adult male shooting victim from 22nd St./Blake St. shooting has been pronounced deceased. The second adult male shooting victim remains in critical condition. The investigation is active and ongoing. https://t.co/uILKgww1QJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021

Just before 2 a.m., Denver police then responded to a shooting in the area of West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street. A male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later said they located a second victim from that shooting who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim sustained critical injuries.

UPDATE: Investigators have located a second victim from the W. 11th Ave./Acoma St. shooting, who was taken by private vehicle to a metro-area hospital with critical injuries. The investigation remains under way. https://t.co/gCqEa5ofGj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021

Around 2:10 a.m, Denver police then responded to a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Ogden/Downing Streets. An adult female victim was transported to the hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating that shooting.

Alert: Large police presence in the area of E. Colfax Ave. & Ogden/Downing Streets due to a shooting at around 2:10 a.m.. An adult female victim was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Circumstances & suspect info under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3oeOSjVsQq — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021

Denver police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

For the latest updates, click here.