Series of shootings overnight in Denver kills 2, critically injures 4

DENVER (KDVR) – A series of eight separate shootings overnight Friday and into Saturday morning in Denver killed two people and critically injured four.
The first of the shootings happened in the area of Colfax and Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Denver police responded on reports of a shooting and found three individuals shot and were then transported to the hospital.
One of the three shooting victims did not survive. A second victim is in critical condition, and the third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect(s).
The second of the shootings happened near Coors Field in the area of Blake and 22nd Streets, where two people were shot. One male shooting victim was eventually pronounced deceased. The second adult male shooting victim remains in critical condition.
Denver police say they are investigating.
Just before 2 a.m., Denver police then responded to a shooting in the area of West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street. A male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police later said they located a second victim from that shooting who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The victim sustained critical injuries.
Around 2:10 a.m, Denver police then responded to a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Ogden/Downing Streets. An adult female victim was transported to the hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are investigating that shooting.
Denver police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
For the latest updates, click here.